IT boss jailed for three years for strangling academic wife after she fell asleep during a film

McSharry, who comes highly recommended in his field, lost his job at an American software company as a result of his offence - Hampshire Police/Solent News & Photo Agency

An academic was strangled by her IT boss husband after she fell asleep while they were watching a film.

Paul McSharry “battered” Carolyn, his wife of 22 years, and claimed that she had “disrespected” him by nodding off during the movie, a court heard.

In a “petty nothingness of irritation”, the “high earner” woke Mrs McSharry - an academic - up, told her to get upstairs and then pushed her to the floor.

He then hit her repeatedly and strangled her.

As she tried to scream, he covered her mouth with his hand and accused her of being “not nice to me”, also asking: “Are you going to be a decent wife?”

She managed to escape and locked herself in the bathroom, before messaging a friend, who called the police.

The 46-year-old, who is also a published author and panellist, was jailed for three years and six months after admitting to intentional strangulation and threats to kill.

Sentencing McSharry at Southampton Crown Court, Hants, Judge Christopher Parker KC said he had “battered and bullied her remorselessly”.

‘Threat of significant further violence’

The court heard that the incident took place on March 21 of this year at the couple’s home in Chandler’s Ford, Hants.

Prosecuting, Keely Harvey said there was a “threat of significant further violence” having caused “very serious distress” to his wife, who “wondered what was going to happen to her”.

She added that McSharry, “a high earner”, didn’t like any drinking and would “go crazy” if his wife had a drink.

She said: “The relationship had been suffering for several years prior to the incidents.”

The court heard that after the attack, Mrs McSharry sent a friend a number of voice recordings she had been covertly taking.

The concerned friend then rang the police, who came and arrested the IT worker.

In the recordings, played in court, he can be heard saying that he was going to kill Mrs McSharry - who has a PhD in Chemistry - and that she was the one making him do this.

‘Great shame’

When interviewed, McSharry, a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, gave a prepared statement, initially denying ever threatening or assaulting his wife.



Defending, Audrey Archer said he “feels great shame at the way he behaved that evening” and has been seeking help whilst in custody.

Judge Parker KC said: “On the night of the 21st, over a petty nothingness of irritation, you lost your temper, and you battered and bullied her remorselessly.

“You told her you were pleased that you hurt her.

“I have no doubt that untreated and allowed access back to your wife, you would represent a very serious danger to her - not just to her health and wellbeing but to her life.”

McSharry, who has 15 years of experience as an IT professional, comes highly recommended in his field, with his bosses at VMware commending him on his LinkedIn profile.

McSharry lost his “solution architect” job at the American software company as a result of his offence.

