‘The boss just loves nature’: a tour of Dumfries House, King Charles’s beloved Scottish project

The five-acre walled garden and its Belvedere Folly, decorated with cast-lead dragons, were constructed on the site of a derelict dump - Doug Shapley

Ever since I saw Peter Shaffer’s play Lettice and Lovage, starring Maggie Smith as the frustrated tour guide of a not very stately home in which exciting things nearly happened, I have felt great sympathy for anyone steering visitors around historic buildings.

No such concern was necessary as the story of Dumfries House, the 18th-century Palladian mansion in Cumnock, East Ayrshire – saved for the nation in 2007 by the then Prince of Wales – was laid out before me with humour and drama by its excellent collections manager, Satinder Kaur.

The south elevation of the house, designed by the Adams brothers in 1754

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales (then known as the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) stand on the front steps of Dumfries in 2013 - Getty

In 1754 William Crichton-Dalrymple, 5th Earl of Dumfries and Sheriff of Clackmannan, commissioned 26-year-old Robert Adam (along with his brothers James and John) to build him a new home. The resulting property, Dumfries House, was completed in 1760, on time and within budget at a cost of £7,979, 11 shillings and tuppence. So young was the lead architect that the building wasn’t furnished with the neoclassical chimney pieces he is famous for, as Adam was yet to make his Grand Tour and go mad for marble.

However 59 items of furniture were ordered from Thomas Chippendale’s workshop, including a magnificent one-of-a-kind rosewood bookcase as well as ‘18 elbow chairs and two settees to hold three people each’. The house still retains order notes and receipts for all these pieces. The master craftsman’s great catalogue of 1754, from which his customers shopped, lies open on the desk in Lord Dumfries’s study – the Ikea catalogue of one’s dreams.

Entry to Dumfries House is free and it is open year-round - Doug Shapley

Following untimely deaths, a woeful lack of direct heirs, one louche relation who was considered un­reliable, a baby described as ‘the richest infant in Christendom’, and a female heir’s union with Viscount Mount Stuart, the house was absorbed into the property of the Bute family.

In 1867 the 3rd Marquess of Bute had a Turkish bath installed in what is now the library, where we sip our morning tea. The cups are brought in by a young butler in black jacket and striped trousers who is being trained for a career in hospitality on one of Dumfries House’s many educational programmes.

In the late 1800s the house was extended to include a large tapestry room, lined in cedar from the Bute Docks in Cardiff, as well as a double-height chapel, increasing its footprint twofold. In 1909, under the direction of the 4th Marquess, Dumfries House was wired for electricity.

Our guide, Kaur, has a hands-on approach to curation. Her familiarity with the surroundings goes deep. Lingering over the portrait of the 5th Earl of Dumfries in the Blue Drawing Room, she muses, ‘He had such athletic legs considering his gout and diabetes.’ Passing the noble head of Scotland’s best-loved poet in an alcove, she murmurs, ‘There’s not a Scottish country house without a bust of Robert Burns.’

A long avenue planted with weeping silver limes leads to the Temple Gatehouse, restored in 2015 - Doug Shapley

Kaur explains that the estate, which includes 2,000 acres of farmland and gardens, is in the business of heritage-led regeneration, aiming for a balance between conservation, restoration and innovation. She draws my attention to the iMat I am standing on – a digital representation of the original highly patterned floral Axminster (complete with tobacco plant and flowering cactus), which has been printed on to rubber and laid over the existing carpet for its protection.

She asks me what I think. I’m not sure. ‘It divides people,’ she says cheerfully.

When elaborately painted decoration was discovered on the domed and arched walls of the Pewter Corridor – they had been painted over in battleship grey by the house’s last inhabitant, Lady Eileen Bute, in the 1960s – it was decided that only the first part of the corridor would be restored. After that, a team of young painter-decorators was brought in to carry on the decorative scheme uncovered, giving a fresh sense of the work’s original vibrancy, as well as saving money and time.

'Super Trouper’, a repeat-flowering floribunda in the rose garden - Doug Shapley

Our curator-guide’s concern for the wellbeing of Dumfries House extends to collecting quills from the estate geese to carve into plectra for the 18th-century harpsichord in the yellow damask Family Parlour. ‘A much richer sound than plastic,’ she says, giving us a few bars of Chopsticks. Wednesday is the day she winds the eight grandfather clocks, the ‘heartbeat’ of the house. ‘Do you talk to them as you wind?’ She does! What’s more they have different personalities, requiring different registers.

One of the things I most like about the house is the profusion of vestibules, only a yard or two in length, with closing doors, between the grander rooms. They are places for a servant to linger until summoned, but also somewhere guests might get up their courage, putting on their public faces before facing others…

Two thousand yews make up the bespoke maze, which opened in 2016 - Doug Shapley

In the Blue Drawing Room with the astonishing rosewood bookcase – or was it the Pink Dining Room with the Murano chandelier, which is rather ‘Marie Antoinette Barbie’ – we are told that from 1993 to 2007 the house fell into a state of limbo.

Its owner saw it as his grandmother’s house (Lady Eileen of the grey paint) and couldn’t imagine living there. He decided to auction Dumfries House as well as its contents that summer – some of the larger pieces still have the Christie’s tags in their drawers. At the 11th hour the crisis at Dumfries House came to the attention of the then Prince Charles, who spent £20 million from his charitable foundation and secured a deal of £45 million to preserve the house and its contents for the nation.

In 2007, the former owner of Dumfries saw fit to auction it off along with all of its contents – the then Prince Charles stepped in at the 11th hour with £45 million - PA

What has followed in terms of regeneration, in an area of Scotland that has suffered from deprivation since the mines were closed down, is ambitious and inspiring. After vital restoration works were carried out, the Prince’s Foundation set about establishing a broad range of educational programmes and training schemes for infants, secondary school children, job seekers, local residents, students and early career practitioners.

The estate boasts an educational farm specialising in rare breeds such as Vaynol cows, with black noses and ears, as well as black-laced white turkeys – creatures so glamorous that they appear to be wearing evening dress. Denise Richardson-Rowell from the education farm recently took an incubator of chicks about to hatch into a school to show embryo development. ‘I just can’t wait to meet them,’ reads a speech bubble from a little girl photographed at school.

In the education garden I pick a black pod pea, its dark purple casing revealing peas so bright and sugary they go down like sweeties. Tom Scoble, the executive chef in the teaching kitchen, which trains local school leavers – as well as advising visitors young and old on nutrition – teaches me to make beetroot-cured salmon.

The estate boasts an educational farm specialising in rare breeds - Doug Shapley

A health and wellbeing centre, which takes referrals from local GPs, offers everything from psychotherapy for trauma to tai chi on the lawn. There’s fellowship and meditation for those affected by social isolation and anxiety. An intergenerational tea dance takes place every three weeks for locals who like to shake a leg. The centre itself is quietly luxurious with a New England feel. Its services are free. I meet one of its alumni,

Tom Nolan, a Cumnock man in his early 70s whose doctor had situated him health-wise in ‘the last chance saloon’. Now he takes 50,000 steps around the estate every day and is on nodding terms with the King.

Honeysuckle ‘Graham Stewart Thomson’ and the perennial sweet pea Lathyrus latifolius - Doug Shapley

Evidence of King Charles’s belief in traditional building crafts such as thatching, stained glass, stonemasonry, blacksmithing and assorted decorative arts – all taught on the estate – is everywhere, especially in the Live Build projects, where selected students work for 10 weeks alongside professionals to create new structures. These include the walled garden arbour with its romanesque motifs, and the charming shepherd’s hut, lined with fleece – the ideal spot for a weary cowherd to have a breather after tending to the Castlemilk Moorits.

There’s a Stem education centre, a textiles training studio delivering sewing skills that can lead into employment, and a children’s ‘engineering playground’. It’s hard to take it all in. Occasionally the breadth of thought and care and hope involved in this project struck me almost like a mirage.

Melissa Simpson, the head of gardens - Doug Shapley

Entry to the grounds of Dumfries House is free and it is open to visitors all year round. There are 600 acres of garden. The next day I walk some of them with Melissa Simpson, the head of gardens, who is an inspiration not only in terms of knowledge but in her world view. One acre of garden usually requires a full-time gardener, and she has a team of just 12, as well as some keen volunteers. How is this possible?

Simpson is rigorous but realistic about what can be achieved. Her version of sustainability means doing what you can with the resources you have, minimising mowing and watering, encouraging meadows rather than lawns, paying attention to key formal areas while letting other parts settle into a more flowing aesthetic – ‘We’ve stopped strimming the bejesus out of everything!’ – and the result is a lot of natural regeneration: ‘Trees for free!’ She’s been focusing on raising the tree canopy lately and mentions making improvements to the 10-acre arboretum.

Mossy areas are being cultivated. ‘The King loves moss,’ she confides. They aim to plant 1,000 young trees every year and a kilometre of hedgerow, mixing hawthorn with hazel, acer, viburnum, dog rose, elder and holly for biodiversity.

Denis, one of the keen volunteer gardeners at Dumfries - Doug Shapley

She sends weekly updates with photographs to the King. ‘I have a boss who just loves nature,’ she says. ‘For a bit of fun’ she planted a large CR in marigolds on the side of a hill in the walled garden for the Coronation. ‘I wanted to do something… I heard he was pleased.’

The walled garden, opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, is magnificent, from its long bank of phlox and soaring delphiniums to the surprisingly regal bed of cavolo nero resembling dark green fleurs-de-lis. Its five acres are divided into terraces, boxed parterres, herbaceous borders, flowering summer beds and display glasshouses, with more fruit and vegetable departments.

King Charles walks under the 'Old Sycamore' in the walled garden - PA

A stately tea urn in a greenhouse catches my eye. ‘There was shocking bad clay soil when I first got here,’ Simpson says. The area was derelict with a large cattle shed, the ground damaged by being driven on endlessly. ‘We set about double digging; you go down two spades deep, add manure, and fork through the bottom of the soil. It’s the kind of thing you can only do once.’ As temperatures of -13C aren’t unusual during winter here, beloved plants are wrapped in fleece from the estate and covered in straw.

Our final destination is the rose garden, which this month is being named after Van Cleef & Arpels, principal patron of the Prince’s Foundation Gardens and Estates. It’s a fitting association for the French jeweller, which has always drawn inspiration from nature.

Its designs, featuring flora and fauna, traditionally include no thorns and no claws, promoting a sort of ideal, but the partnership with the Prince’s Foundation doesn’t shrink from the practical aspects of horticulture. It supports stewardship and sustainability, including the installation of electric charging points and the estate’s transition towards electric-powered tools.

There are more than 3,000 roses in the new Van Cleef & Arpels Rose Garden at Dumfries House - Doug Shapley

‘The maison will enable the continued management of the extensive estate including the formal gardens as well as woodland and hedgerow creation schemes. This help, along with boosting biodiversity, will also ensure that the gardens continue to be a valuable and accessible asset for local communities and visitors alike,’ announced Nicolas Bos, president and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels.

‘This will also include the creation of a pathway, the creation of eight large circular flower beds, the replacement of the roses at the rear of the garden the replacement of soil and introduction of more organic matter into the area to help the new roses grow.’

There are more than 3,300 roses here. Simpson talks me through them as though we’re discussing our relatives. Lady Marmalade struggled this year but Lucky triumphed with masses of highly scented lilac-pink flowers. Thinking of You, a deep crimson hybrid tea, is going from strength to strength. The yew hedge has been scalloped, adding an unexpected playful foil.

I tell her I adore roses, and whenever I look at them I see not the world as it is but the world as it should be. Above us the Maid of Kent, a mass of pale pink blooms, is attempting a vigorous takeover of large portions of the outer wall. It’s festive and charming, and it feels as though we’re standing next to the backdrop of a Tchaikovsky ballet, the damp air around us scented with Turkish delight.

