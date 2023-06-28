Boss of man fatally attacked in Downtown Crossing on St. Pat’s says case headed to grand jury

The boss of the Ireland native who died after being punched in Downtown Crossing on St. Patrick’s Day tells Boston 25 News that the case is headed to a grand jury.

A grand jury’s function would be to decide if there’s enough evidence to indict someone on criminal charges.

John Marsoobian, who co-owns Twin Peaks Construction, said he received the update from the brother of Barry Whelan.

Marsoobian has been staying in regular communication with the Whelan family who resides overseas.

He said the scarce information from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has left everyone with more questions than answers.

That includes confusion over whether a suspect is already in custody.

“We can’t even get out of them if this person was arrested for this crime,” said Marsoobian. “There’s so many simple questions that can be answered without compromising the case.”

Marsoobian shared frustration over the lack of answers and the waiting process that’s lingered on for months.

“I don’t understand why we’re going down this path instead of putting this person’s face and name on the news and prosecuting this person,” said Marsoobian.

Boston Police sources previously told Boston 25 News that the punch that resulted in Whelan falling backward and losing consciousness was captured on surveillance video.

It happened near the TD Bank ATM on Winter Street.

Sources also stated that the person suspected is known to police.

“This guy worked six days a week and never had a bad word to say to anybody. Somebody needs to answer for this,” said Marsoobian. “They owe people information especially if this person is dangerous and they’re still out on the street.”

A spokesperson with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office would not answer specific questions from Boston 25 News about the status of the case.

She said that the case remains an active investigation and that the DA’s Office is actively working with Boston Police.

“Unless you punish people, they’re not gonna stop,” said Downtown Crossing business owner Karl Volker.

Volker’s two businesses are located on the same street where Whelan was found unresponsive on St. Patrick’s Day.

One of them – the Lottery Store – was robbed at gunpoint just weeks prior to the fatal attack.

The other – Underground Express – was just broken into by a man with a crowbar on Tuesday morning.

Volker told Boston 25 News that the suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes in the latest crime on Winter Street.

“It’s a beautiful city and then you see the darker side of Boston. It’s just lawlessness,” added Volker. “There is a lot of talk but action is louder than words and the action is missing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

