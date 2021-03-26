Boss threatened rape and groped workers, feds say. Now Tennessee county must pay $1M

Hayley Fowler
·3 min read

At least 10 women who worked at a county-owned solid waste department in Tennessee say they were sexually harassed by their boss for years before he was arrested on criminal charges.

Now the county is on the hook for more than $1 million.

Cumberland County in central Tennessee agreed to settle charges of sexual harassment and discrimination for $1.1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said Thursday in a news release. The county was accused by the federal government of failing to prevent the alleged harassment.

“Today’s resolution, through settlement, will bring some measure of closure and vindication to the vulnerable women who were victimized by the egregious and abusive behavior in this case,” Pamela S. Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division, said in the release.

The current and former employees included in the litigation will received between $50,000 and $190,000 each, court filings show.

Their one-time boss and director of the Cumberland County Solid Waste Department, Michael Harvel, is awaiting trial after he was arrested in 2018 on charges of sexually battery, assault and official misconduct, prosecutors said.

In a statement Thursday, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said he created a human resources department and updated the handbook for county workers when he took office in 2018.

“The old policy... was not bad per se, but it was dated,” he said. “Employee training was also needed.”

Foster said the new policy gives employees better avenues to report workplace misconduct. He also said the settlement, which will largely be covered by insurance, is not an admission of liability.

According to a complaint the Justice Department filed March 8, Harvel served as director of the solid waste department from 2014 to 2018 and reported to former Mayor Kenneth Carey. Some of the women he employed were community service workers who had been assigned jobs at the waste department through the court or as a condition of their probation, prosecutors said.

For three years between 2015 and 2018, prosecutors said Harvel tried to kiss and grab women who worked for him, asked them for sexual favors, forced them to view or touch his penis, touched them under their clothes and made offensive sexual remarks.

He is accused of forcing one employee onto his lap and threatening to rape another. At some point, prosecutors said he also pressured at least two women into giving him sexual favors in exchange for employee benefits.

“Harvel’s conduct was frequent,” the complaint states. “Many of the women described his unwelcome sexual contact, sexual advances, and offensive sexual remarks as occurring on a daily or near daily basis or even multiple times a day.”

But the women were unsure how to report his behavior, and in some cases tried reporting it to Harvel himself, prosecutors said.

Others never complained, in part because they feared the mayor wouldn’t be impartial given his “personal relationship with Harvel,” according to the complaint.

One of the women eventually notified the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency that enforces civil rights laws pertaining to workplace discrimination. From April 9, 2018 to April 13, 2018, the EEOC received at least four charges of discrimination from current and former workers.

After an investigation, the EEOC’s Nashville office reportedly found their claims were justified. But mediation proved unsuccessful, and the EEOC referred the case to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors accused Cumberland County of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the county is barred from engaging in any further discriminatory practices and from discriminating against the employees who complained.

Cumberland County will also be required to adopt a sexual harassment policy and complaint process for reporting workplace discrimination and sexual harassment.

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson and Biden share UK-US concern about Chinese response to sanctions: spokesman

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern on Friday about the Chinese response to the imposition of sanctions on its officials, and saying Iran had to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal. On Monday, the United States and Britain together with the European Union and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated action since Biden became president. China has responded by imposing sanctions itself on nine Britons, including lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party, along with EU lawmakers and other European institutes.

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • Senate panel advances Biden's No. 2 at the Justice Department, clashes on No. 3 nominee Vanita Gupta

    The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Lisa Monaco, President Biden's pick for deputy attorney general, by voice vote, but deadlocked along partisan lines on Vanita Gupta, Biden's pick for the Justice Department's No. 3 official. Despite the 11-11 vote, Gupta is expected to win narrow confirmation in the Senate. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W-Va.) told CNN he's likely to support her, and several key GOP moderates could also vote yes. Judiciary Committee Republicans have vocally opposed Gupta, who led the Obama Justice Department's civil rights division, and the conservative Judicial Crisis Network is airing misleading TV ads to sink her nomination. She has the support of law enforcement groups, including the National Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriff's Association. Committee Republicans accused her of "extreme partisan" advocacy, pointing to her role as head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and requested a second confirmation hearing to press her on past positions. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) rejected the request, accusing Republicans of stall tactics and noting only eight of the 11 Republicans showed up for her first confirmation hearing, only five of those asked a second round of questions, and only two Republicans have been willing to meet with her. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has taken the lead on opposing Gupta, accusing her of lying to the committee about support for drug decriminalization and trying to tie her to Mexican drug traffickers by pointing out she owns stock in a company that makes acetic anhydride, a common organic solvent and reagent used in producing fibers, plastics, aspirin and other pharmaceuticals, and dyes, but also explosives and heroin. Cornyn also has a long history with Gupta, "who rose to prominence in 2003 when she proved that dozens of men, almost all of them Black, had been arrested on fabricated drug charges in Tulia, Texas," The New York Times notes. The man behind those arrests was a narcotics agent named Tom Coleman, who Cornyn had named Texas Lawman of the Year in 1999 for his work in Tulia. On Wednesday night, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow suggested Cornyn holds a grudge over Gupta's work disgracing Coleman and embarrassing him. Biden has pulled only two nominees, Neera Tanden — like Gupta, an Indian American — and Elizabeth Klein, his choice for deputy interior secretary. Republicans, and Manchin, objected to Tanden's mean tweets and Klein's advocacy for curbing fossil fuels. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goalIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?

  • Meth hidden in dog food helps uncover COVID business loan scam in Georgia, feds say

    Ten people are charged after prosecutors say they tried to fraudulently obtain money meant for small businesses.

  • I want to open an IRA — should I choose a traditional IRA or a Roth?

    Is that right and which is better a Roth or regular IRA? You have until the tax filing deadline to make IRA contributions for tax year 2020. At your ages, you can each contribute up to $6,000 to a traditional IRA, a Roth IRA, or any combination of the two you choose.

  • China sanctions Britons over West's Xinjiang criticism

    China slapped sanctions on several British politicians and organizations Friday after the U.K. joined the European Union and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. In the latest salvo in its full-bore response to Western criticism, China sanctioned four British institutions and nine individuals, including prominent lawmakers who have criticized the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

  • U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against companies over Xinjiang

    The United States on Friday condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said the social media campaign and consumer boycotts had targeted American, European and Japanese businesses.

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84

    Larry McMurtry, the prolific and popular author who took readers back to the old American West in his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Lonesome Dove” and returned them to modern-day landscapes in works such as his emotional tale of a mother-daughter relationship in “Terms of Endearment,” has died. McMurtry died Thursday night of heart failure, according to a family statement issued through a publicist on Friday. The statement did not say where he died but noted that he'll be buried “in his cherished home state of Texas.”

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • How did Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy celebrate QB Dak Prescott’s record deal?

    At his first press conference since the Prescott signing, the coach answered the question: A cartwheel in the sand. (Let’s just leave that right there.)

  • TikTok users are losing it over a ‘game-changing’ cleaning tool: ‘I have no words’

    Can the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner fix literally any mess?

  • At least 11 US and European brands are under fire and facing boycotts in China for criticizing alleged forced labor cotton practices in Xinjiang

    The boycotted brands put out statements pledging not to use cotton from the Xinjiang region in China, allegedly sourced with forced Uyghur labor.

  • Texas bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • How Boris Johnson went from threatening to eat ID card to opening door to pub Covid passports

    As an image, it had all the colour and comedy that had become the hallmarks of Boris Johnson's columns. In 2004, considering being forced by the then Labour Government to carry an ID card, the future Prime Minister gave a withering response in his regular Telegraph slot. "I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat it in the presence of whatever emanation of the state has demanded that I produce it," Mr Johnson wrote. "If I am incapable of consuming it whole, I will masticate the card to the point of illegibility. "And if that fails, or if my teeth break with the effort, I will take out my pen knife and cut it up in front of the officer concerned." It fitted a clear theme that ran through Mr Johnson's articles and early political career – a deep scepticism of Big Government, be that meddling from Brussels or burdensome red tape. What would he have written of a Prime Minister who has opened the door to millions of people having to reveal part of their medical status for normal social activities? This week, that prospect came a big step closer to becoming reality when Mr Johnson indicated comfort with pub landlords asking for drinkers' Covid status before entry.

  • Boulder police still trying to establish motive for mass shooting: 'It will be haunting for all of us'

    Police are still searching for a motive

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Cartel members were taunting us, says Susan Collins on US-Mexico border visit

    Susan Collins said Mexican cartel members were “taunting” a group of GOP senators who visited the southern border wall. The visit by several members of Congress to the US-Mexico border on Thursday follows the recent arrival of thousands of unaccompanied minors and others – stretching federal resources. Ms Collins said she spent the night shift with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and toured the Rio Grande, an infamous crossing point for migrants, when cartel members taunted the group.

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.