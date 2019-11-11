Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bossard Holding:

0.22 = CHF100m ÷ (CHF652m - CHF185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Bossard Holding has an ROCE of 22%.

Is Bossard Holding's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Bossard Holding's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Trade Distributors industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Bossard Holding's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how Bossard Holding's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Bossard Holding.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Bossard Holding's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Bossard Holding has total assets of CHF652m and current liabilities of CHF185m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Bossard Holding's ROCE

What We Can Learn From Bossard Holding's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Bossard Holding could be worthy of further investigation.