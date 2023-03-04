Bossard Holding's (VTX:BOSN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF5.50 on the 21st of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Bossard Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Bossard Holding's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CHF3.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF5.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Bossard Holding might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

We Could See Bossard Holding's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Bossard Holding has grown earnings per share at 5.3% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Bossard Holding's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bossard Holding will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Bossard Holding is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Bossard Holding you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Is Bossard Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

