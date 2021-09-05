Bosses turn to ‘tattleware’ to keep tabs on employees working from home

Sandy Milne
·7 min read

David, 23, admits that he felt a twinge of relief when the first wave of Covid-19 shut down his Arlington, Virginia, office. A recent college graduate, he was new to the job and struggled to click with his teammates. Maybe, he thought, this would be a nice break from “the face-to-face stuff”: the office politics and small talk. (His name has been changed for this story.)

“I couldn’t have been more wrong,” David says.

That’s because, within their first week of remote work, David and his team were introduced to a digital surveillance platform called Sneek.

Every minute or so, the program would capture a live photo of David and his workmates via their company laptop webcams. The ever-changing headshots were splayed across the wall of a digital conference waiting room that everyone on the team could see. Clicking on a colleague’s face would unilaterally pull them into a video call. If you were lucky enough to catch someone goofing off or picking their nose, you could forward the offending image to a team chat via Sneek’s integration with the messaging platform Slack.

I signed up to manage their digital marketing, not to livestream my living room

According to the Sneek co-founder Del Currie, the software is meant to replicate the office. “We know lots of people will find it an invasion of privacy, we 100% get that, and it’s not the solution for those folks,” Currie says. “But there’s also lots of teams out there who are good friends and want to stay connected when they’re working together.”

For David, though, Sneek was a dealbreaker. He quit after less than three weeks on the job. “I signed up to manage their digital marketing,” he tells me, “not to livestream my living room.”

Little did he realize that his experience was part of a wide-scale boom in worker surveillance– and one that’s poised to become a standard feature of life on the job.

Rise of the spies

Remote surveillance software like Sneek, also known as “tattleware” or “bossware”, represented something of a niche market pre-Covid. But that all changed in March 2020, as employers scrambled to pull together work-from-home policies out of thin air. In April last year, Google queries for “remote monitoring” were up 212% year-on-year; by April this year, they’d continued to surge by another 243%.

One of the major players in the industry, ActivTrak, reports that during March 2020 alone, the firm scaled up from 50 client companies to 800. Over the course of the pandemic, the company has maintained that growth, today boasting 9,000 customers – or, as it claims, more than 250,000 individual users. Time Doctor, Teramind, and Hubstaff – which, together with ActivTrak, make up the bulk of the market – have all seen similar growth from prospective customers.

Related: I want this pandemic to end – yet I secretly pine for another lockdown

These software programs give bosses a mix of options for monitoring workers’ online activity and assessing their productivity: from screenshotting employees’ screens to logging their keystrokes and tracking their browsing. But in the fast-growing bossware market, each platform potentially brings something new to the table. There’s FlexiSpy, which offers call-tapping; Spytech, which is known for mobile device access; and NetVizor, which has a remote takeover feature.

Tattleware platforms are hardly the sole culprits of expanded workplace surveillance. Employers are reportedly drawing on in-house IT departments to monitor emails for flagged phrases at an increased rate compared with before the pandemic. By receiving alerts when certain employees are discussing “recruiter” or “salary”, for example, management hopes to know when employees are looking to up sticks for greener pastures.

Big-name tech companies have also dipped their toes into the spy game, with varying degrees of success. In April 2020, Zoom quickly backtracked on a short-lived “attention tracking” setting, which alerted a call host when a participant was focused away from the meeting for more than 30 seconds. And in December, Microsoft bowed to tech experts’ outcry over the release of a “productivity score” feature for its 365 suite, which rated individuals on criteria that included email use and network connectivity; the tool no longer identifies users by name.

Despite controversy, tattleware and remote monitoring are not going away any time soon, even as employees shift back to in-house and hybrid work models.

woman works from home
The statistics seem to bear out that we are inured to the idea of some layer of surveillance in our work lives. Photograph: Hayley Blackledge/Alamy Stock Photo

“There’s no real sign of this trend slowing down,” says Juan Carloz, a digital researcher and privacy advocate with the University of Melbourne. “No sign of legislative change in any jurisdiction I can name, and no sign of pushback from employees, even when they’re aware of it happening.”

‘Many are all too content to let it slide’

Whether all of this amounts to corporate snooping, or just plain accountability, depends largely on which side of the fence you sit on. White-collar workers around the world have long taken it for granted that their emails are monitored on the job; warehouses, offices, and shops, meanwhile, are regularly monitored by CCTV.

The statistics seem to bear out that we are inured to the idea of some layer of surveillance built into our professional lives. In a recent survey, nearly three-quarters of workers said their productivity wouldn’t be affected even if they knew their employer was monitoring them.

And while the jury’s still out on whether there’s any benefit to remote monitoring, Elizabeth Lyons, an associate professor of management at the University of California San Diego, is willing to play devil’s advocate.

“A study we conducted found people doing data collection work out of the office were more productive when they were made aware they were being monitored, compared to their colleagues who weren’t told they were being tracked,” says Lyons. Surveillance even increased worker satisfaction, she adds, noting that remote employees appreciate signals that their performance is integral to the organization.

Yet Lyons acknowledges that when monitoring becomes overbearing, employee morale will take a hit.

“In other studies we’ve looked at, the workers were essentially saying, ‘If the manager is going to watch everything I do, then I’m not going to do anything above and beyond what they expect of me,’” says Lyons.

Then there’s the question of privacy. Carloz, the digital researcher, is concerned that the boom in tattleware has tipped the scales too heavily in favor of the employer.

“Prior to the pandemic, the line between work and play was [clearer] – surveillance, in other words, stopped at the door,” says Carloz.

But the rise of tattleware changes the game. If an employee uses a spy-enabled, work-sponsored computer outside of hours, their employer could easily access their personal data, down to internet banking passwords and Facebook messages.

Carloz concedes that most employers are probably not interested in collecting their workers’ personal information. They want to know what websites employees are on, and what tasks they’re dividing their time on, during the workday. However, if a boss does feel like snooping around off-hours, Carloz points out, there are “essentially no legal protections afforded to [those employees] in most western nations”.

“But since, rightly or wrongly, [surveillance software] is being framed as a trade-off for remote work, many are all too content to let it slide,” says Carloz.

Which brings us back to David. In the weeks after boldly departing his first post-college job, the young digital marketer secured a post with a new, Sneek-free firm. He says he’s much happier for it.

“But one of the first things they asked me to do was sign up for Hubstaff,” he laughs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Good fires' gave forest managers a useful tool. Climate change may take it away.

    Lightning-caused wildfires can help renew forest ecosystems, but with warmer, drier landscapes, the risk has grown too high.

  • New York mayor: Ida devastation shows need to prepare for ‘very, very worst’

    Dozens died across the north-east as the storm system passed through and the climate crisis makes extreme weather more likely A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York, early on Thursday, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall swept through the area. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images As the north-eastern US reeled from catastrophic damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, politicians and city officials warned that the climate crisis will bring more such

  • NYPD Seek Suspect as Police Van Doused With Gasoline During Protest

    Police in New York said they were searching for a person who poured gasoline over a police vehicle during a protest on September 3.Demonstrators were gathered outside the NYPD’s 46th Precinct to protest the police shooting of Michael Rosado on August 29, ABC7 reported.Rosado was shot by two officers after they spotted him pulling out a gun and shooting during a dispute with a group of people, police said.This clip, released by the NYPD, shows protesters pushing barricades towards officers, and the incident involving the gasoline.“While protesting, the group began to push barricades into the officers protecting the precinct as well as throw eggs at a marked police van. An individual with the group then proceeded to douse the van – which was occupied – with gasoline. The investigation to identify the individual pouring the gasoline is underway and he could face state and/or federal charges for his actions,” the NYPD said. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • U.S. lawmaker urges Blinken to clear private evacuation flights out of Afghanistan

    U.S. Representative Mike Waltz has called on the State Department to work with non-governmental organizations that he said are trying to clear charter flights to evacuate Americans and at-risk allies still hiding in several Afghan cities. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, the Republican lawmaker and former White House official said he had been told by several NGOs that there were manifested charter flights "available, funded, and ready to fly" people out. Roughly 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive U.S.-led airlift of U.S. and other foreign citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans as the Taliban took control there.

  • Windows 11 Releases October 5th – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is arriving on October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 will be available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users will gain instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • Everyone Was Wearing This $249 Accessory, But Celebrities Prefer This $12 Version From Amazon

    Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

  • Fall into savings! Walmart just dropped a truckload of Labor Day weekend sales — here are the best ones

    Laptops, headphones, TVs, appliances, shoes and more — the sales are popping!

  • The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

    Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...

  • Apple Watch Series 6 hits new all-time low price of $249 in Amazon’s Labor Day sale

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it. But Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. I have personally been an Apple Watch user since the very first model came out all those years ago. I was certainly … The post Apple Watch Series 6 hits new all-time low price of $249 in Amazon’s Labor Day sale appeared first on BGR.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    Shop Amazon deals on our favorite traditional mop, as well as a robot vacuum, fitness tracker, citrus juicer and smart plug.

  • Labor Day TV sales knock hundreds off LG and Sony OLED sets

    The best Labor Day 2021 TV deals include hundreds off Sony and LG OLED TVs and deals on 4K smart TVs from Samsung and TCL.

  • Today’s best deals: Apple Watch S6 for $249, laptop sale, $99 robot vacuum, $50 TV soundbar, Labor Day TV deals, $10 tactical knife, more

    Labor Day 2021 sales are in full swing! We were expecting some fireworks in this year’s big Labor Day sales, but some of these crazy deals are out of this world. You’ll find all-time low prices on so many popular products across every category. There is one thing that all these deals have in common, … The post Today’s best deals: Apple Watch S6 for $249, laptop sale, $99 robot vacuum, $50 TV soundbar, Labor Day TV deals, $10 tactical knife, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • The CEO of a crypto research firm says bitcoin is going to $100,000 by year-end

    "You say the moon is the limit. We can go up beyond that as well," Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager told Bloomberg.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • Nigeria cuts phone network in restive northern state

    Nigeria's telecoms regulator has for security reasons asked operators to shut down mobile phone lines in Zamfara State, days after other restrictions were announced in the region plagued by violence.

  • 10 popular smart home devices on Amazon that people are obsessed with

    Did you think smart home gadgets were going to be another fly-by-night trend when they first started to emerge? Don’t worry, there were plenty of other people who thought the same thing. Hey, we all make mistakes. We can still remember all the “hot takes” when smart home devices first started picking up steam. Who … The post 10 popular smart home devices on Amazon that people are obsessed with appeared first on BGR.

  • A restaurant manager in northern Virginia was so desperate for staff she said she hired people with bad attitudes who scared off customers, a report says

    Sarah White of the Lost Dog Cafe in Virginia told The AP she had to hire rude people to fill job vacancies - but they were deterring customers.

  • The best Labor Day TV sales across the web — save big on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

    Let summer's end mark the beginning of your HD big-screen adventures.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 Rumored to Have First Display Upgrade in Years

    Big changes are coming for the Apple Watch Series 7, as new rumors indicate the lineup will include a flatter and larger display than its predecessors. If true, this would represent the first major size shift since the Series 4 released in 2018. Rumors have been swirling for months now, with sources such as Bloomberg‘s …