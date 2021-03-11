Bosses say UK now a more attractive investment destination than before Brexit
The UK is a more attractive destination for international businesses than it was before Brexit and confidence in the economy is rebounding, according to a survey of 5,000 executives worldwide.
The country is now the fourth most promising market for growth after overtaking India, PwC’s annual survey of chief executives found. Only the US, China and Germany ranked higher.
Chinese executives’ interest in the UK has increased sharply in other major economies. In China, 13pc of bosses surveyed placed it in their top three investment targets, up from only 3pc in 2019.
A quarter of Indian bosses also now rank the UK in their top three, up from 9.5pc when the survey was last run by the consultancy in autumn 2019.
Kevin Ellis, UK chairman of PwC, wrote in The Times: “The UK’s positive standing highlights what matters most to global business leaders.
“The EU trade deal drew to a close much of the uncertainty around Brexit. It’s hard to overestimate the importance of political certainty and stability when it comes to CEO decision making.”
Of the 5,050 chief executives who responded, 11pc named Britain as a top three growth target compared to 9pc last time around. The survey results are at odds with many predictions that the UK would struggle to attract investment after Brexit.
Within the UK, more than a quarter of bosses said they expected a “great” improvement in the global economy and were more bullish than their international counterparts on prospects for job growth as vaccines transform the fight against Covid-19.
More than half of British bosses predicted they would increase the number of people they employ this year compared to 44pc worldwide, according to the results, which were first reported by The Times.
Two in five British bosses are very confident their business’s prospects will improve, a 14pc rise since 2019.
Mr Ellis said that Rishi Sunak had made a bold decision by pledging to raise corporation tax from 19pc to 25pc while “the UK’s standing hangs in the balance”, but insisted the country remains competitive internationally.
He said: “Our tax regime forms part of the UK’s prospectus for business leaders and investors.
“In my experience, while the headline rate is important, investors look at tax systems in the round, the full package of reliefs and incentives, as well as its simplicity. In this respect the UK still has one of the most competitive tax systems in the world.”
The survey was conducted in January and February and gathered responses from chief executives in 100 countries, half of them running companies with revenues of more than $1bn (£720m).