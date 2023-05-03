Bossier City gives details of Tuesday shooting that killed two and injured another

Bossier City released new information on the shooting that injured a Bossier City police officer and killed two civilians Tuesday.

During a press conference held at Bossier City Mayor's Office Wednesday, Mayor Tommy Chandler said, "The purpose of this conference is to give detailed accounts of the tragic incident that occurred in our city yesterday. I wanted to be here personally, to express sincere prayers and condolences to those that were injured and lost their lives during this incident."

On Tuesday, at approximately 10:30 a.m. police were called to shots fired at the Valero gas station located at 3820 Industrial Drive.

Mayor Tommy Chandler spoke about the shooting that killed two and injured a police officer Tuesday morning.

According to police, upon arrival, officers were fired upon by Cortrell Montesez Burks, 50. During the exchange of gunfire, officer Kenny Gallon was shot multiple times.

Bossier City public information officer Louis Johnson said the second officer on scene returned fire on Burks while getting Gallon to safety. Gallon was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.

Bossier City Police officer in stable condition following shooting Tuesday morning

On Wednesday, police reported that Gallon is in good spirits and in stable condition.

Police said that Burks shot three other people, two of which were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were released Wednesday afternoon, Joshau Calk, 47, customer and Jairiah Hamilton, 36, gas station clerk.

Police say the third shooting victim received lifesaving aid on scene by a Bossier City police officer that came to the scene.

Bossier City public information officer Louis Johnson released information on the shooting that killed two and injured a police officer Tuesday morning.

Within a minute of the call for help Bossier City police and fire were on scene. Burks was able to escape and ran to a nearby hotel where police were able to apprehend him in and place him in custody.

Burks was arrested in connection with deaths of the two civilians and attempted murder of a police officer.

According to police, this incident was a random act of violence. Johnson said, "It appears that he was driving on I-20 and happened to stop."

Story continues

Two people are dead after Bossier shooting Tuesday morning

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier City gives details of Tuesday shooting that killed two and injured another