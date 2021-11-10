Bossier City man out on bond after road rage incident

A Bossier City man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Oct. 28 is out on bond.

Ramsey Akes, 23, posted bond Tuesday. He paid $5,535 on the $275,000 bond.

Akes allegedly shot a female victim several times in the parking lot of the Willis-Knighton Bossier Campus in what is suspected to have begun as a road rage incident.

The victim later died of her injuries.

Akes was arrested by Bossier City Police detectives and charged with First Degree Murder.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier City road rage suspect is out on bond