Bossier City Police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Tuesday morning homicide

Bossier City Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Bossier City man.

Bossier City Police Department received a call just after 1:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Waller Street on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Michael Hawkins, 38, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Hawkins was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to police, Hawkins was allegedly shot in the yard following an altercation with a 16-year-old.

The juvenile faces charges of second-degree murder and simple burglary of a motor vehicle. The juvenile's bond is set at $1.5 million.

Bossier City Police are unable to release any further information on this arrest at this time.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier City Police arrest 16-year-old suspect in homicide