Bossier City Police arrest suspect in connection with Wednesday morning shooting

Bossier City Police Department announced just after 9:15 p.m. that have made an arrest in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one person.

Just before 11:20 a.m., Bossier City Police Department received a call about a shooting on Boone Street near Nattin Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who was lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Three hours later police arrested 18-year-old Laterence Jurell Arkansas.

Chief Chris Estess said, "I would like to thank all law enforcement officers for their dedication and for the quick apprehension of a violent criminal. Our community is safer this evening due to the commitment of our local law enforcement officers.”

More: Bossier Police are searching for suspect after one injured in Wednesday morning shooting

Arkansas was booked into the Bossier City Jail and charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Property Damage. His bond is set at $545,000.

The victim is currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU Medical Center.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Arrest made in Wednesday morning Bossier shooting