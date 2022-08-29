Bossier City Police Headquarters searched by FBI, officer arrested

A Bossier City Police officer was arrested Sunday by the FBI following a search of the city police headquarters.

Sergeant Harold "BJ" Sanford was arrested on Aug. 28, by federal agents in response to an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.

According to the FBI, the investigation is related to Sanford's role as president of the local police union. A search warrant was executed at the Bossier City Police headquarters Sunday for records related to the Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association.

Bossier City Police Department said that Sanford was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Bossier City officials are cooperating with investigators and have no further comments on this arrest at this time.

