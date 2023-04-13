Bossier City releases information on the first murder of the year

Bossier City Police Department released information on a murder/suicide that occurred in the city limits on Monday, April 10.

Early Monday morning Bossier City Police Department was dispatched to a home on McGregor Street on reports of a disturbance following shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two adults who had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Through preliminary investigation, police were able to identify the bodies as Broderick Giovannte Messer, 44, of Lewisville, Texas and Consuelo O'Neal, 49.

Messer was found in the backyard of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and O'Neal was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify that there was forced entry inside the home. It was also determined that the two had been in a relationship, which had recently ended.

Bossier City Press said in a press release, "Messer killed O’Neal then turned the gun on himself after exiting the residence."

This is the first homicide in Bossier City for 2023.

