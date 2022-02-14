Bossier man arrested for climbing into minor's bedroom

A Bossier man was arrested Sunday morning after climbing into his "underaged ex-girlfriend's bedroom," according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call at 8:21 a.m. that a male was trespassing in a home in the 8000 block of Highway 1. Upon arrival, deputies located a 20-year-old man inside a teenage girl's room.

Deputies requested that he exit the room, but he refused to surrender.

Deputies then released K9 Samos who located the male in the attic and bit him in the leg.

Samos and the male both fell through the attic onto the front porch. The male was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges for unauthorized entry, entering and remaining and resisting a deputy.

