Bossier man convicted of aggravated escape in Caddo Parish

This headline has been updated.

A Bossier City man has been convicted in Caddo District Court after he escaped police custody May 8 after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

On Nov. 3, 12 jurors in district court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine Belion, 23. On May 8, Belion was arrested by Bossier City Police on charges of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.

Soon after being taken into custody, Belion was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health for medical treatment. While being escorted into the hospital, Belion bolted off, running through the hospital and sprinting across Kings Highway.

Three days later Shreveport Police Department located Belion in the home of Summer Daniels, his victim in the domestic abuse incident. Belion did not surrender peacefully, and officers had to breach the house to take him into custody.

Belion will return to district court on Nov. 29, for sentencing. He faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years at hard labor and up to 10 years at hard labor. The sentence must run consecutively to any other sentences he is serving.

