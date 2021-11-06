Bossier man gets $1.2M bail on charges including child solicitation, sexual abuse of animals

A Bossier Parish man was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility with bail set at $1,275,000, according to a news release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 21, Beau Helms was charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.

Detectives continued their investigation into Helms by performing a forensic examination of his electronic devices. They reportedly found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and sexual abuse involving animals.

Investigators reportedly determined that Helms used his devices to solicit a sexual encounter with a minor younger than 13.

Of the images and videos found on Helms’ devices, detectives have identified 16 known victims, which lead to these charges and bail amounts:

11 felony counts of pornography involving juveniles at $25,000 per count,

6 felony counts sexual abuse of an animal at $50,000 per count and

107 felony counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor (victim under 13 years of age) at $1,200,000 for all counts.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Beau Helms gets $1.2M bail on child porn, animal sexual abuse charges