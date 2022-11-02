Bossier Parish man faces life in prison for killing of elderly man

A Bossier Parish man has been convicted for the murder of an elderly man killed in 2019.

On Wednesday, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office released that Wesley Harper III, 33, has been convicted for the killing of Robert Dehn, 75.

During trial the 12-person jury learned that on Oct. 15, 2019, Harper entered the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Drive a little after 2 a.m. and asked Dehn to rent a room. Dehn asked Harper for his ID and he walked outside to retrieve it but returned making threats.

Harper told Dehn, "Don’t make a wrong move, I need everything you got." Dehn attempted to pick up the phone to call 911 but Harper knocked the phone out of his hand. Harper then leaped over the counter and began beating Dehn into unconsciousness after he told him he had no money.

Harper was caught on surveillance video attacking Dehn and then rummage the motel drawers in search of money.

Following the attack Dehn was taken to a local hospital where he remained unconscious until he succumbed his injuries on Nov. 30, 2019.

Harper was arrested two weeks following the attack and confessed to entering the motel with the intent to rob and for repeatedly striking Dehn.

Harper faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence. He will be sentenced Nov. 17, 2022.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier Parish man faces life in prison for killing an elderly man