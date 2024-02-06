Bossier Parish Sheriff sets sobriety checkpoint this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoint this weekend. Here's what you need to know about the scheduled event.

According to the sheriff's office, the sobriety checkpoint will be start at 8 p.m. Saturday. It will operate until early Sunday morning.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location in the parish.

A sobriety checkpoint in Bossier Parish.

The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road.

The checkpoint is part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.

More: Shreveport officials outline safety procedures for Mardi Gras parades

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office sobriety checkpoint Feb. 10