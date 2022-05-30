Bossier Sheriff's Office screens nearly 500 vehicles at sobriety checkpoint

Local law enforcement screened close to 500 vehicles during the sobriety checkpoint held in the 1200 block of East Texas on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G, and officers with the Bossier City Police Department screened 487 vehicles, conducted 21 traffic stops and performed 24 field sobriety tests during the checkpoint.

Three people were arrested for driving while under the influence, one was arrested for Simple Possession of Marijuana, and one driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Several other drivers received citations for various traffic offenses including driving without a driver’s license, no child restraint, an open container, and Driving Under Suspension.

“We expected to encounter more impaired drivers due to Memorial Day weekend and Mudbug Madness, but we are always happy to see voluntary compliance,” said Deputy Ryan Rhodes, Bossier Sheriff’s Office. “We encourage people to get out, enjoy their weekends, and enjoy our local festivals, but we encourage them to do it as safely as possible. Your decisions don’t always just affect you. Driving impaired can have devastating and permanent consequences for everyone involved.”

The checkpoint was funded through a $14,040 Louisiana Highway Safety Commission impaired driving grant.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier Sheriff screens nearly 500 vehicles at sobriety checkpoint