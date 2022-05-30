Bossier Sheriff's Office screens nearly 500 vehicles at sobriety checkpoint

Shreveport Times
·1 min read

Local law enforcement screened close to 500 vehicles during the sobriety checkpoint held in the 1200 block of East Texas on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G, and officers with the Bossier City Police Department screened 487 vehicles, conducted 21 traffic stops and performed 24 field sobriety tests during the checkpoint.

Three people were arrested for driving while under the influence, one was arrested for Simple Possession of Marijuana, and one driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Several other drivers received citations for various traffic offenses including driving without a driver’s license, no child restraint, an open container, and Driving Under Suspension.

Other news: Bossier Parish teacher arrested, charged with 'inappropriate relationship' with student

“We expected to encounter more impaired drivers due to Memorial Day weekend and Mudbug Madness, but we are always happy to see voluntary compliance,” said Deputy Ryan Rhodes, Bossier Sheriff’s Office. “We encourage people to get out, enjoy their weekends, and enjoy our local festivals, but we encourage them to do it as safely as possible. Your decisions don’t always just affect you. Driving impaired can have devastating and permanent consequences for everyone involved.”

The checkpoint was funded through a $14,040 Louisiana Highway Safety Commission impaired driving grant.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier Sheriff screens nearly 500 vehicles at sobriety checkpoint

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Special train transports wounded from east Ukraine

    A medical evacuation train run by a global medical aid organisation transported more injured and sick people from eastern Ukraine on Sunday. (May 30)

  • French journalist killed after evacuation vehicle in Luhansk Oblast comes under Russian fire

    An attempt to evacuate civilians from Luhansk Oblast has been halted after a French journalist documenting the operation was killed by Russian shellfire, Luhansk Regional Military Administration said on May 30.

  • Toms River police car strikes pedestrian crossing Fischer Boulevard

    A 42-year-old man was hospitalized on Sunday after he was struck by a police car while crossing a busy Toms River road, authorities said.

  • Florida teen arrested for ‘school-based threat’ posted online

    Deputies: Florida teen arrested after a tip leads authorities to a “school-based threat” posted online.

  • Russia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default

    Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said it is restricted from sending cash from its Russian subsidiaries to its Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings Plc, which is the issuer of the bonds. Ozon had warned of bond payment issues in early March and has since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds. Ozon, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time.

  • ‘Senseless act of violence’: Father, 4-month-old son killed in Monroe shooting, police say

    A man and 4-month-old boy are dead following a shooting in Monroe Sunday night, police said.

  • Lawsuits against police over Texas school shooting would be challenging, legal experts say

    The feeling of helplessness that parents of Robb Elementary School students had as they waited outside the Texas school as last week’s massacre unfolded may hit them again as they start to weigh their legal options. Legal analysts told the Daily News that there are significant obstacles if parents want to bring a lawsuit against police over their delay in stopping the gunman, and they would ...

  • Two dead, 19 injured in Lincoln, Nebraska crash

    Two people died and at least 19 others were injured as a result of a two-car crash in Lincoln, Neb., during a Memorial Day weekend event. The crash occurred late Sunday evening when a black Ford Taurus traveling westbound on O Street struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound, leading to a T-Bone…

  • I served in Vietnam, no child should experience the horror of military weapons as I did

    On Memorial Day, it brings it all back to a place I do not want to go. But for all of us who love this nation, we feel we must stand up and be counted

  • What Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders could mean for free agent QB’s relationship with NFL

    In this week's Football Morning in America column, Peter King discusses Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders and wonders if other teams will start to show interest in the free agent QB.

  • Arrest made in shooting of Baby De’Avry in Downtown Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh police announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas in Downtown Pittsburgh.

  • NRA board of directors re-elects Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president

    (Reuters) -The National Rifle Association board reappointed Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president on Monday, turning back the latest leadership challenge amid corruption allegations and flat membership for the still-powerful gun lobby. The board vote came as the NRA held its annual meeting in Houston, about 280 miles (450 km) east of the site of a mass shooting on Tuesday, when an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Conservative activist Allen West, a retired military officer and former U.S. congressman from Florida, challenged LaPierre, who is also fighting off a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James that seeks to remove LaPierre from office.

  • Sylvania’s $9 smart LED bulbs are just as good as $50 rival bulbs

    It’s honestly still pretty difficult to believe that some smart LED light bulbs like Philips Hue color A19 bulbs retail for a whopping $50 each? Even on sale, LED smart bulb deals on Philips Hue bulbs are still quite expensive. This Philips Hue 3-pack is $41 off right now, and it’s still $31.25 per bulb! … The post Sylvania’s $9 smart LED bulbs are just as good as $50 rival bulbs appeared first on BGR.

  • 'Now I am a beggar': Fleeing the Russian advance in Ukraine

    As Russian forces press their offensive to take the eastern Ukrainian cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, civilians who have managed to flee say intensified shelling over the past week left them unable to even venture out from basement bomb shelters. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighboring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region. Luhansk and the Donetsk region to its south make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland which is the focus of Russia’s current offensive.

  • Pound faces ‘existential crisis’, Bank of America warns

    Johnson’s nuclear plan hit by reactor safety row Worries grow over ‘bullwhip’ effect as China eases Shanghai restrictions Brent crude tops $120 a barrel for first time since March FTSE 100 adds 0.2pc Matthew Lynn: We are squandering the chance to build a post-Brexit industrial superpower Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China's factory activity likely contracted more slowly in May - Reuters poll

    China's factory activity likely contracted at a slower pace in May, a Reuters poll showed, as some virus curbs were lifted in key manufacturing hubs.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to rise to 48.6 in May from 47.4 in April, marking the third straight month of contraction, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters on Monday. A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month, above 50 expansion. The commercial hub of Shanghai, located at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, is taking gradual steps towards ending a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1.

  • Suicide takes more military lives than combat, especially among women

    When she was growing up, Memorial Day meant a trip to the Honor Wall in the center of Deana Martorella Orellana's hometown, where the names of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, men who died in the world's battlefields are etched in black granite. Her family is making that trip without her this year.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. She died with inspirational notes stuffed in her pockets. That March morning in 2016, she had gone

  • Japan, Germany re-arm. What will it change?

    Japan and Germany were not defeated in the Second World War. They were demolished.

  • Another sexual harassment claim filed against Santa Paula police chief

    A claim accusing Santa Paula Police Chief Travis Walker of sexually harassing a city employee was filed this week, the second such allegation.

  • Russia has suffered 'devastating losses' of junior officers, harming its ability to fight, claims UK intel

    British officials said that Russia losing many future leaders because, unlike in the West, those soldiers are expected to lead from the front.