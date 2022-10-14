Bostic acknowledges accidental trades that violated Fed ethics code

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that over the last few years some of his personal investing activity inadvertently happened in periods where it was forbidden by U.S. central bank ethics rules at the time.

Bostic explained in a note that accompanied revised financial disclosure forms going back to the start of his tenure as Atlanta Fed president in 2017 that trades violating the ethics code were made by financial advisors.

"Since I assumed office, I have ensured that my assets were held in managed accounts that neither I nor my personal investment adviser had the ability to direct," Bostic wrote.

"Due to my reliance on a third-party manager, I was unaware of any specific trades or their timing, including a limited number that took place during Federal Open Market Committee ... blackout periods or financial stress periods," Bostic wrote. "Similarly, I was unaware of when my holdings of U.S. Treasury funds in 2021 exceeded the limits set forth by the FOMC's trading and investing rules."

"At no time did I knowingly authorize or complete a financial transaction based on nonpublic information or with any intent to conceal or sidestep my obligations of transparent and accountable reporting," Bostic said, adding that he sincerely regretted if his actions had raised questions about his or the Fed's standards and behavior.

Under the rules then in place, Fed officials were prohibited from owning stocks in banks overseen by the central bank. They were also prohibited from trading during the so-called blackout periods around the meetings of the Fed's policy-setting committee, when officials are not supposed to speak publicly on economic or monetary policy issues.

The rules also told Fed policymakers and senior staff to avoid engaging in investments that would create the appearance of a conflict of interest. Fed ethics rules are designed to ensure that officials who set the central bank's policy are not profiting off their decisions and knowledge.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW

Bostic's revised financial statements are the latest development in a broader controversy facing the central bank. Just over a year ago, the leaders of the Dallas and Boston Fed banks resigned after their financial disclosure forms showed both had been actively trading in financial markets while also helping to set monetary policy.

Robert Kaplan, who was then the leader of the Dallas Fed, had reported trading millions of dollars in stocks and other investments since taking over as head of that regional bank. Eric Rosengren, who had led the Boston Fed since 2007, reported more modest trades. At the start of this year, Richard Clarida, who was then second-in-command of the central bank, resigned from his position early amid questions about his trading in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Fed imposed a much more stringent code limiting what officials and senior staff can invest in, while also requiring pre-approval of trades. It extended the new ethics restrictions to family members of central bank leaders and senior staff.

In his statement on Friday, Bostic said that as soon as he realized his financial activities strayed beyond what the rules allowed, he brought it to the attention of the Atlanta Fed's board of directors and top lawyer, as well as the U.S. central bank.

Elizabeth Smith, who chairs the Atlanta Fed's board, said in a statement that the panel "acknowledges the violations and accepts President Bostic's explanation. My board colleagues and I have confidence in President Bostic's explanation that he did not seek to profit from any FOMC-related knowledge."

A Fed spokesperson said in a statement that Fed Chair Jerome Powell "has asked the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board (of Governors) to initiate an independent review of President Bostic's financial disclosures."

"We look forward to the results of their work and will accept and take appropriate actions based on their findings," the Fed spokesperson said.

Bostic's investing issues echoed those of Powell. In July, a report from the central bank's Inspector General identified that he also had some trades that happened during blackout periods in 2020.

The Inspector General cleared Powell and Clarida of wrongdoing, but said an investigation of regional Fed trading activity is ongoing.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)