Kaplan Wants Taper to Start ‘as Soon as Possible’: Fed Update

Catarina Saraiva
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he would like the central bank to start slowing its asset purchases as soon as possible.

Kaplan spoke in an interview on Bloomberg Television ahead of the start of the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole policy forum. The conference, hosted by the Kansas City Fed and traditionally held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with the peaks of the Teton mountain range providing a laid-back atmosphere for the usually buttoned-up crowd, is being held virtually for the second straight year as coronavirus infections surge around the country.

The symposium has been a stage for important policy announcements in the past and investors are waiting to hear from Chair Jerome Powell at 10 a.m. Washington time on whether he’ll drop any hints on the timing of tapering the central bank’s $120 billion-a-month asset purchases.

At their meeting in late July, Fed officials mostly agreed they should start the taper before the end of this year, according to minutes of the gathering, though some would like to begin sooner rather than later and favor an announcement at their meeting next month.

Harker Says Delta Variant ‘Clearly a Problem’

People are still concerned about health risks, preventing them from returning to work; highly accommodative policy isn’t going to solve this problem, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The delta variant is “clearly a problem,” Harker said, and the way to get the pandemic under control is to get people vaccinated.

Harker said he wants to start the taper process sooner rather than later, and keep it as simple as possible, and after that think about raising interest rates.

“We’re not there yet,” he said.

Kaplan Says Taper Process Should be Done in 8 Months (9:30 a.m. ET)

Tapering should start “as soon as possible,” Kaplan said in the interview.

Kaplan said he’d prefer a gradual tapering of asset purchases, over an eight month period, and that starting the process soon could give the Fed more flexibility when it comes to making interest-rate decisions.

Imbalances in the labor market, with some businesses needing to raise wages to attract the workers they need, may feed into persistently higher inflation, Kaplan said.

Mester Favors Starting Bond Tapering Sometime This Year (9 a.m. ET)

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the U.S. economy has met the Federal Open Market Committee’s guidance for beginning to taper bond purchases.

“I’m comfortable that we’re basically there,” Mester says Friday in an interview on CNBC television. “We’ve certainly made substantial further progress since December.”

Mester said she favors beginning to reduce monthly bond purchases sometime this year, and ending the purchases in the middle of 2022.

The delta variant of Covid-19 is not altering the outlook for businesses in her district, Mester said.

U.S. Personal Spending Growth Moderates, While Price Index Rises

As investors await Powell’s speech, a key economic data report was released Friday. U.S. personal spending growth moderated in July, reflecting a drop in purchases of goods, while a closely watched measure of inflation remained elevated.

Members of the Fed and other policy makers have been debating whether the recent pickup in inflation is transitory -- related to the reopening of the economy and supply constraints -- or a more permanent trend.

The report shows personal incomes rose more than forecast, reflecting the distribution of advance child tax credit payments and more compensation.

Bostic Says ‘Let the Economy Stand on Its Own’ (8:30 a.m. ET)

“We should be trying to get our policies back into a more normal situation,” Bostic said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Michael McKee. “We have been at a very extreme level of accommodation” and “the economy calls for us to pull off of that a little bit and let the economy stand on its own.”

Bostic said the Fed has met its goal needed to taper regarding inflation, and could meet the labor market side of the equation soon.

The Fed will be able to taper asset purchases faster than the last time it pulled back on the stimulus, following the financial crisis, amid a strong economy, Bostic said in the interview.

An announcement of tapering shouldn’t incite a strong market reaction, Bostic said. He also repeated that he sees the central bank raising interest at the end of 2022.

Bostic Favors Quick Taper, Sees First Hike End 2022 (7:30 a.m. ET)

“My view would be, let’s start the taper let’s let’s do it quickly, let’s not have this linger,” Bostic said in the CNBC interview.

Bostic’s comments were similar on timing to views expressed in early August, when he said he could see a move following another month or two of big gains of jobs.

In the interview, Bostic also said he sees a lot of “episodic aspects” to the inflation dynamic. From conversations with business leaders, they anticipate inflation may go well into 2022, longer than people expected, Bostic said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

