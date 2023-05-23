Boston 25 exclusive: Armed Cape Cod bank robbery suspect arrested on Martha’s Vineyard

An Edgartown man was arrested Tuesday at the Martha’s Vineyard Registry Motor Vehicle Office for the armed robbery of a bank in Falmouth.

A gunman wearing a wig, and a mask, and threatening he was carrying an explosive device, robbed the Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits on April 8.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Bank Robbery Task Force, comprised of the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, and local police, arrested Petar Petoyshin at the Edgartown RMV office.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and STOP teams also took part in the arrest.

Only Boston 25 News was on the scene as Petoyshin was taken into custody. His family owns an Edgartown clothing store called Dapper located on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. At the time of Petoyshin’s arrest, there was a white van bearing a sign for Dapper parked near him.

A source tells Boston 25 that Petoyshin is an employee of the Oak Bluffs Water Department.

After Petoyshin’s capture, police converged on his home on Vineyard Street in Oak Bluffs and began searching his property.

On Facebook, Petoyshin identifies himself as a “Second Amendment protector” and his account features images of Petoyshin handling several handguns and a rifle.

A source tells Boston 25 that police are searching the home for weapons and explosives.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed police removing dozens of handguns and rifles, as well as a stash of ammunition.

According to his Facebook account, Petoyshin lives in the home with his wife and three children.

Petoyshin will be booked at the Duke’s County Sherriff’s office.

His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

