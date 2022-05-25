Boston 25 Security Analyst Dan Linskey discusses Texas school shooting

Boston 25 Security Analyst Dan Linskey talks to Boston 25 about a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Officials say 18 children and three adults, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Abbott said the shooter abandoned his car and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, The Associated Press reported.

The rampage marks the deadliest at a U.S. grade school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., nearly a decade ago.

