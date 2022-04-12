Boston 25 Security Analyst Dan Linskey discusses shooting NYC subway station

Boston 25 Security Analyst Dan Linskey talks with Boston 25 News about the shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

At least 10 people were shot and 6 others were injured. Police are searching for a shooter. None of the injuries is considered life-threatening, according to police in New York City.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices.

Brooklyn subway shooting: Incident not being investigated as terrorism (Live updates)

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. Further details were not immediately available. Trains were delayed.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

