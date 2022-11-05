Boston activists to call for “self-imposed” curfew in black communities following deadly shooting

Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting near 9 Yarmouth Place on Friday night, according to officials.

The shooting took place in the area of Tent City Apartments shortly before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following another fatal shooting in the city, black ministers and activists plan to gather at Yarmouth Place Sunday night at 4 p.m. to call on the Black community to respond with information related to this latest murder.

The clergy said they will “stand in the blood” where the man was murdered Friday night to express their outrage at violence among blacks in Boston. Clergy will restate its declaration of a “state of emergency” in Boston’s Black community.

“We must take a stand against violence and hold ourselves accountable on a certain level. Self-responsibility within the Black community in Boston is especially critical in the light that our public law enforcement sectors in Boston have offered no credible public safety plan for Black people in Boston,” said the Rev. Kevin Peterson.

Peterson said that ministers will also call for a self-imposed curfew in the Black community this week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

