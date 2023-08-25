Boston to announce ordinance proposal to clear encampments

The city of Boston is expected to share more details Friday about an ordinance to clear the encampments in the area of Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

A new conference with city officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu and BPD Commissioner Michael Cox, is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Clifford Park.

It’s still unclear when law enforcement will be asked to remove all of the tents, tarps and makeshift structures.

Boston City Council will have a period of 60 days to challenge or debate the city’s ordinance proposal.

The upcoming announcement is already leading to questions about the added strain on law enforcement.

“I would like to make sure if we’re enhancing the role of police at Mass and Cass that it clearly be spelled out, on paper, what their duties are,” said Boston City Council President Ed Flynn.

Flynn said police are already routinely working 16-hour days in forced overtime situations.

He told Boston 25 News he’s hearing concerns from police about the big task ahead of clearing the encampments and carrying out enforcement.

“We need to ensure that the police are not set up for failure,” said Flynn. “Asking police to do more and more is not the answer.”

The city’s plan to convert a Boston Public Health Commission office space into a new overnight shelter is also making waves.

The location at 725-727 Mass Ave sits across from Boston Medical Center and is close to residential neighborhoods in the South End and Roxbury.

“There’s a good chance we’re going to go back to what it was three years ago which is people lying up and down the streets… people lying in every doorway,” said George Stergios, a resident of Worcester Square in the South End.

Stergios is among the residents and community leaders who just sent a letter to several at-large city councilors in opposition of the new “safe sleeping area” location.

“The City’s announced plans are to close down Atkinson Street and instead send encampment dwellers and addiction services seekers into the South End,” the letter reads.

It goes on to address the fears that are already being felt in the community:

“…the City will have no way to even begin to contain the situation, which will spread out for blocks in every direction, into alleys, onto stoops, across the BMC campus, our parks, schools and small businesses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW