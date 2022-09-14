Boston authorities, FBI respond to reports of object 'detonated' at Northeastern University; 1 injured

Boston police are investigating a package that detonated at Northeastern University Tuesday evening, leaving at least one person injured and the FBI has been made aware.

A department spokesperson told Fox News that officers responded to 39 Leon St. around 7:16 p.m. for a report of a "potential package that had detonated."

Northeastern University said a package delivered to Holmes Hall on Northeastern's Boston campus detonated when a staff member opened it.

"The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated," a university spokesperson said. "The building has been evacuated and a notification was sent to the Boston campus at 7:55 pm urging people to avoid the area. We will update members of the Northeastern community when more information is available."

A bomb squad unit, Boston EMS, and Boston Fire were also on scene. Boston EMS said the patient was transported by BLS ambulance to an area hospital.

‘HEROIC’ NEXT-DOOR NEIGHBOR SAVES MOTHER, 2 CHILDREN IN BOSTON HOUSE FIRE

The FBI told Fox News its Boston Field Office "is aware of the incident and coordinating with our law enforcement partners as expected."

Local reports said a second package detonated but this was not confirmed by Boston Police.

The Northeastern University Police Department said services were responding to an "incident" at Holmes Hall and urged people to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police at nearby Tufts University also said emergency services were responding to an incident at Holmes Hall and urged residents to avoid the area.

Police at MIT were also urging the community to be cautious and report "suspicious packages."

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.