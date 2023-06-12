Boston-based bank says debit card services are down due to ‘technical issue’

Customers of one local bank woke up to quite the shock on Monday if they tried using their debit cards to pay for their morning coffee.

Eastern Bank says they’re experiencing a “technical issue interfering with [their] Debit Card service,” and it’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.

The bank also said the cards will not work at ATMs either, as all debit card activity has been impacted by the technical issue.

The nature of the issue is still unknown, but several frustrated customers took to social media, reporting their debit cards declined while in line at the grocery store.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the company wrote in a statement.

Founded in 1818, the bank services more than 110 locations throughout the Commonwealth and Southern New Hampshire, according to the company’s website.

We’re currently experiencing a technical issue interfering with our Debit Card service. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. — Eastern Bank (@easternbank) June 12, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW