Boston Beer Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Slip 3.3% After-Hours

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·3 min read

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) delivered mixed third-quarter results with revenue beating and earnings failing to meet expectations. Weak earnings were driven by temporary costs related to the slower-than-expected hard seltzer growth this summer. Following the news, shares slipped 3.3% in the extended trading session on October 21.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $4.76 per share, much worse than the consensus-estimated profit of $4.01 per share. In the prior-year period, SAM posted a quarterly profit of $6.51 per share.

The huge loss was due to direct and indirect costs related to the slowdown of seltzer category growth. Direct costs such as contract termination costs and equipment impairments, inventory obsolescence, and destruction costs were included in the cost of goods sold (COGS) and contract termination fees. Indirect costs such as downtime charges, increased material sourcing costs, and warehousing costs were included as a reduction in net revenue as well as COGS.

On a positive note, SAM’s net revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $561.64 million and surpassed Street estimates of $531.45 million. Additionally, the company noted that its Q3 depletions grew 11%, and shipments jumped 11.2% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Commenting on the results, Jim Koch, Chairman and Founder of Boston Beer said, “With our balanced portfolio of strong brands and a pipeline of innovative products preparing to come to market, we are well-positioned to succeed in 2022 and beyond as consumers look to drink more ‘Beyond Beer’ products.”

Koch added, “We are fixing our capacity and supply chain issues, our marketing is hitting its stride, and we have the best distributor network behind us… We will continue to work hard to prove our ability to outgrow the beer category for many years to come.”

Based on the current business momentum and economic environment, the company expects full-year Fiscal 2021 depletions and shipments to grow by 18% – 22% and national price increases of around 2% – 3%. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

In response to SAM’s financial performance, MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $530, implying 2.5% upside potential to current levels.

Kirk said, “With commentary about a maturing Seltzer category (less household penetration gains), a sharp reduction in advertising spend; and a decrease in expected capital spending, we think Boston Beer is positioning defensively to protect the profit & loss.”

Kirk concluded, “Boston is preparing for future innovation waves (partnership with Beam, Long Drink, Mt. Dew, and cannabis beverages), but in the meantime, expense deleveraging remains a major risk. Boston Beer has finally admitted that there is too much inventory of Truly, so we still believe there are ~500k excess barrels in the system, which will result in 10pp of under shipment versus depletion trends.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average Boston Beer price target of $636.92 implies 23.1% upside potential to current levels. Shares have lost 43.7% over the past year.

Related News:
Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results
Intel Delivers Mixed Q3 Results & Guidance; Shares Fall 9% After-Hours
Tesla Slips After-Hours Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) third-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from the momentum in adoption of semi-custom and EPYC server processors.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

    In this article, we take a look at 10 dividend stocks to buy under $20. If you want to skip our detailed discussion on dividend investing and the performance of dividend stocks over the years, skip ahead to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20. Dividend stocks have passed the test of time when it […]