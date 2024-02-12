Boston braces for impact of significant snowfall for first time in almost two years

Boston is bracing for the potential of significant snowfall for the first time in almost two years days after hitting near-record temperatures.

A high-impact storm is in the forecast to arrive Monday night and last through much of the day on Tuesday.

The last time Boston saw four inches of snow or more was on February 25th, 2022, and the city is gearing up for that streak to come an end.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at Boston City Hall Monday at 9:30 a.m. to talk about preparations.

Boston’s snowplows and other winter weather equipment are on standby ahead of the Nor’easter.

There are up to 800 pieces of equipment available to respond, and the city’s emergency operation center will be activated.

The accumulation is expected to cause disruptions on the roads and air travel.

A Massport spokesperson told Boston 25 News that passengers are encouraged to move Tuesday flights if possible.

Air travelers are also being warned to be prepared for impacts to flights starting on Monday afternoon.

“I’m glad I missed it,” said Anna Ross, who touched down Sunday night. “I certainly wouldn’t have wanted to be stranded and not get home to my kids.”

A snow removal team and specialized equipment are ready to go at Logan Airport ahead of the storm.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

