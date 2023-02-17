Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce fined $1.4M by SEC over crypto violations

Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce has been charged with unlawfully touting and making misleading statements about crypto security, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday.

In a statement, officials said, “The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against former NBA player Paul Pierce for touting EMAX tokens, crypto asset securities offered and sold by EthereumMax, on social media without disclosing the payment he received for the promotion and for making false and misleading promotional statements about the same crypto asset.”

Pierce, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, agreed to settle the charges and pay $1.409 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, according to the SEC.

The SEC found that Pierce failed to disclose that he was paid more than $244,000 worth of EMAX tokens to promote the tokens on Twitter and that he tweeted misleading statements related to EMAX, including tweeting a screenshot of an account showing large holdings and profits without disclosing that his own personal holdings were in fact much lower than those in the screenshot.

Additionally, the SEC said Pierce tweeted a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

Pierce violated the anti-touting and antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, according to the SEC.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, the 45-year-old agreed to pay a $1,115,000 penalty and approximately $240,000 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest.

Pierce also agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

