Boston Children’s Hospital Opens Registration for Annual Yoga Reaches Out Event

On April 23, yoga enthusiasts of all levels will gather at Gillette Stadium to participate in the largest yoga-focused fundraising event in the U.S., raising money to help fight childhood disease

BOSTON --News Direct-- Boston Children’s Hospital

Yoga Reaches Out, an annual fundraising event organized by Boston Children’s Hospital, has opened registration for this year’s event set for Sunday, April 23, 2023. Each year, the event brings yoga lovers of all abilities together at Gillette Stadium to practice yoga, meditate and collaborate to raise money, helping sick kids, and their families find lifesaving answers to some of the most challenging illnesses at the one hospital that’s cured more childhood diseases than any other.

Since its inception in 2010, the annual Yoga Reaches Out event has raised over $3.5 million. The cost to register for this year’s event is $25 and participants will be required to raise a minimum of $300. Interested participants can register starting today at the following link: www.yogareachesout.org.

“After hosting the event in-person last year for the first time since 2019 and experiencing such a great turnout, we are excited to bring the yoga community together again for an inspiring day of practice, celebration and fundraising in support of the patients and families at the hospital," said Rachel Hunter, Manager of Yoga Reaches Out at Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. "We have some exceptional teachers on board to lead us through various practices during the day and inspire participants of any level to move, meditate and mingle for a worthy cause. We hope this year’s event will be the best one yet.”

Money raised during the event will support the hospital’s Every Child Fund. This fund powers promising research, supports lifesaving care, and enables vital family services not covered by insurance for those in need.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked the #1 children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children’s research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

Story continues

Contact Details

Carrie ONeil

+1 617-587-2918

coneil@brodeur.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/boston-childrens-hospital-opens-registration-for-annual-yoga-reaches-out-event-977825679