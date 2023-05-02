Boston Children's Hospital pays $15 million settlement for baby's sleep-study death

A Massachusetts couple received a $15 million settlement last month for their 6-month-old son's death after he participated in a study last year at Boston Children's Hospital – one of the most highly regarded children's hospitals in the country.

Becky and Ryan Kekula brought their son, Jackson, to the hospital for a car-seat test and a study for sleep apnea in February 2022. The procedures are common for babies like Jackson who had achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, which makes breathing in car seats harder.

"It is known that these kids, sometimes early on, have difficulty with the positioning in the car seat," the couple's lawyer, Robert Higgins, told USA TODAY

A Massachusetts Department of Public Health investigation found hospital staff left Jackson without oxygen for 20 minutes during the tests, the Boston Globe reported. During those 20 minutes, the 6-month-old suffered a severe brain injury and had to be put on life support.

Higgins also said hospital staff failed to properly monitor Jackson's breathing for a dangerous length of time.

When Jackson had taken prior car seat tests, his oxygen levels would drop after a period of time when he was in the seated position, Higgins said, which would lead to "apneic episodes," where he wouldn't breathe properly.

The breathing problems and low oxygen levels had caused the baby to fail all prior car seat tests, according to Higgins.

"That's a large part of the tragedy of this case," Higgins said. "He's there because he has not yet passed."

During the incident that led to Jackson's death, his blood oxygen levels dropped from the 90s to the 60s, Higgins said. During that time, hospital staff spent 30 minutes trying to "troubleshoot" equipment that was monitoring the baby's oxygen levels instead of helping Jackson breathe properly, the lawyer said.

"They kept looking at the machines thinking it was the sensors that were off and they never thought to look at the baby and check to see if he was breathing properly," Jackson's mother told WCVB News in Boston.

Jackson was on life support for almost two weeks before his parents made the difficult decision to let their only child pass away, they told WCVB.

After the incident, Boston Children's Hospital completely stopped all sleep studies, the hospital said in a statement to USA TODAY. The hospital said administrators immediately began a "thorough review" of what happened and "identified and implemented several improvements" in their sleep studies.

"We express our deepest condolences and apologize to the family for the loss of their son," the hospital said.

The $15 million payment is one of the largest out-of-court medical malpractice settlements ever reached in Massachusetts, according to Higgins.

Jackson's parents, who also have achondroplasia, declined to sign a nondisclosure agreement with the hospital as part of the settlement, the Globe reported. The couple told the outlet they wanted to be able to warn other parents in the little-people community about the risks that can be present during what is otherwise thought of as a harmless procedure.

