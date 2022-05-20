Boston Chinatown sexual assault suspect may be linked to another attack on Boston University campus

A man arrested for sexual assault in Boston’s Chinatown may be linked to another assault on a Boston University student last week, according to reports.

Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Harrison Avenue on Saturday, was arrested on Wednesday after a woman riding the T train recognized him and called the police.

He claimed to be an Uber driver and asked to use a bathroom inside a 22-year-old woman’s apartment building at around 6:30 a.m. on May 14, police said.

“He dragged me into the building, and he was very violent,” the victim told WCVB. “I thought he would take my keys and drag me back into my apartment and do something even worse. I also thought I might be killed.”

The victim was sexually assaulted before she fought back, causing Fantauzzi to run away.

“I’m thankful,” the assault victim told WCVB. “I’m very appreciative that [the police] worked on this so much and so hard. It’s a huge relief.”

Authorities are investigating whether Fantauzzi could be connected to the sexual assault of a Boston University student on Friday night.

A man forcibly entered a student’s apartment on Granby Street and sexually assaulted the woman, according to police.

In a separate report, three other students were followed by a man who offered them a ride on Granby Street while walking to the South Campus.

Fantauzzi, a listed Level 3 sex offender, was previously convicted in 2009 for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

