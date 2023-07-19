Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara to face criminal charges in crash that left her son injured

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara will face criminal charges in connection with a crash in Jamaica Plain, where she struck a house with her young son in the car, a judge ruled Wednesday morning.

During a magistrate hearing, a judge in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court agreed with a recommendation from prosecutors that Lara should face additional charges in connection with the June crash, including operating negligently so as to endanger and recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14.

Lara will be arraigned on those charges at a later time on Wednesday. She is also charged with driving a car with a suspended license. Plus, the car she was driving was unregistered and uninsured.

Another Boston City Councilor is now calling for changes to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I want to make sure going forward all city councilors and their staff have a valid driver’s license when they park in a city garage,” said Ed Flynn, a Boston City Councilor.

Flynn is calling for parking policy changes at City Hall after his fellow councilor allegedly crashed into a home while driving without a valid license.

Flynn says all city employees and elected officials should have to submit proof of a valid driver’s license as well as insurance and registration for the car they’re parking at City Hall.

“I think it’s a basic matter of consistency across the board,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “It was very clear it was time to tighten up some of these procedures, I remember when I was a councilor, we were asked to provide more documentation to have that parking permit and that parking sticker.”

Lara crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain on June 30. According to police, she was driving more than double the 25 mph speed limit.

Police say her 7-year-old son was also not properly restrained in a booster seat, and he had to go to the hospital with injuries.

Prior to entering court to face the charges against her, Lara took some time to issue a statement to reporters who were gathered outside.

“I just want to reiterate that I am wanting to be fully accountable for my mistake and I plan on doing everything possible to remedy any issues,” Lara said. “I know that as an elected official I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I attend to do that.”

In a previous statement, Lara said in part:

“We’re all accountable for our actions, and I’m no different, so I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of D6. As your Councilor, I will continue to steward our collective vision at City Hall and work hard to earn and maintain your trust.”

Boston 25 News asked Flynn whether Lara should resign.

“I’d rather let that court date play out and give us a better understanding of where she stands within the court system,” said Flynn.

According to her driving record, Lara has had at least six other violations over the last decade.

