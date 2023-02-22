Boston clergy to discuss recent violence in wake of 3 fatal shootings since Saturday

The Violence Reduction Taskforce and the Black Ministerial Alliance are calling on religious leadership and local clergy in Boston to organize against the recent violence impacting schools and neighborhoods in the city.

“When we reach an alarming and senseless point of thirteen years old [sic] intentionally being targeted and young women being stabbed, many in our community understandably succumb to the abysmal level of powerlessness and despair,” the groups said in a press release. “Now, more than ever before, there is the dire need for the clergy in our black and brown communities, to resume their called role as the collective voices of hope. We can turn this around! We did it before! And by God’s help, we can do it again!”

The groups are holding a meeting at Charles Street AME Church in Roxbury Wednesday morning following yet another fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s double shooting marked the seventh homicide in Boston so far this year.

According to Boston police, two adult men were shot on Wilrose St. in Dorchester just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the men died, and the other was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday’s murder came just days after two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston over the weekend.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Diva Ayuso from Sharon was gunned down on Fermoy Heights Avenue in Dorchester.

Nearly two hours after that shooting, two men were shot on Tremont St. in Roxbury near Slade’s Bar and Grill. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston police have not made any arrests in any of the three recent fatal shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

