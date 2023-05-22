Boston’s Columbia Road closed off after shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries

Boston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.

State and local police are actively investigating a shooting in the area of Columbia Road and Geneva Ave, causing traffic delays.

Police confirm one person was shot and has life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any arrests or suspects at this time.

Traffic Advisory: Due to police activity (person shot), Columbia Road in the area of Ceylon St, Geneva Ave and Quincy St is shut down until further notice. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 22, 2023

Columbia Road was closed to all traffic as of 5:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

