Boston Community Group offers $10,000 reward for information in Delios Brown Murder Case

The Boston Community group New Democracy Coalition is renewing its $10,000 reward for information in the unsolved 2021 murder of a Dorchester grandmother.

Seventy-three-year-old Delois Brown was shot to death on April 10, 2021 as she sat on her front porch at 19 Olney Street.

There has never been an arrest.

The founder of the New Democracy Coalition hopes the $10,000 reward will encourage someone with information to come forward and break the culture of silence in some neighborhoods.

“This is real stuff. Everyone is vulnerable. I live in the community. I could be struck at any time by some stray bullet, as Delois Brown was,” Rev. Kevin Peterson, the founder of the New Democracy Coalition told me.

Reverend Peterson believes the reason why Delois’ murder, and others, remain unsolved is because people in the community are reluctant to speak to the police.

He’s hoping the reward will help change that attitude.

“If we do not agree to come together, the police and the community, then this will continue and we’ll find ourselves in deeper trouble in the years to come,” Reverend Peterson said.

On Olney Street, people here told me they are tired of the violence, and the silence.

“That keep silent stuff? I don’t like it. I wish we would come together and find out, because a year later and there’s nothing to help for her?” Jimmy Marshall of Dorchester told me.

“Unless people change their minds about talking to the police, and recognize the police are not your enemy, it’s not going to change,” Maxwell Ayoun added.

Boston Police say the Delois Brown case is open and active.

Anyone with information can contact Boston Police homicide at (617) 343-4470, or Crimestoppers at 1.800.494.TIPS

