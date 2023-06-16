Boston community says graphic video of public sex act illustrates routine occurrence

Neighbors say a graphic video of a sex act occurring in public in Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor shows something they’ve seen many times before.

Those who live and work near the city’s open-air drug market told Boston 25 News they’ve tired of witnessing sexual activity, open drug use and other behavior that would be considered illicit elsewhere.

The community group who shared the graphic footage on social media said they did so to prove to public officials what they’re dealing with on a regular basis.

They’re pointing to the reality that kids who pass through the area are witnessing things that no child should see.

“It is happening every day. It is something that’s in our face,” said South End mother Janina Rackard. “My life is changed. My child’s childhood is changed.”

Rackard, whose daughter is finishing her freshman year of high school, said she feels her daughter’s childhood has been tainted by what she’s observed in the community.

“Children are being affected. Children are being hurt,” she said. “Where do we go from here, and when does it get fixed?”

Neighbors and community leaders are worried that quality of life issues are only going to get worse heading into the warmer months.

“This video shows that we have to do something,” said community activist Yahaira Lopez. “People are allowed to do things that they normally cannot do in other communities outside of Boston.”

Boston 25 New reached out to the city of Boston about the community concerns and have not yet heard back.

