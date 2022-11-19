Boston cops find more human remains in condo where dead infant had been found in freezer

More human remains were found Friday in a gruesome Boston condo where police had already discovered a dead infant.

Investigators discovered the “human fetus or infant” remains in a freezer Thursday while searching the South Boston apartment.

Police did not say where in the apartment they discovered “what appears to be additional human remains” on Friday. Cops did not describe the second set of remains in any way.

“We don’t anticipate any additional information at this time,” Boston cops said Friday night. “The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Both sets of remains were turned over to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Boston homicide detectives were investigating the case, along with the Suffolk County district attorney’s office. However, cops have not publicly speculated on a cause of death.

No arrests have been made in connection with either set of remains.

“It was definitely just really chilling and awful to see, because this is just such an uneventful and safe neighborhood,” neighbor Katie Reilly told the Boston Globe.

“I would never expect anything like that to happen here, especially just right next door to us. … I always feel — and still do feel — incredibly safe around here,” Reilly said.