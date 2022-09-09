Boston court officer accused of throwing man down flight of stairs in dispute over couch

A Boston court officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threw a man down a flight of stairs following a dispute over a couch.

Anthony Firicano, 53, of the North End, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday.

Firicano, who works at the Charlestown division of Boston Municipal Court, approached the man at a residential building on Salem Street on Aug. 30 and complained about the noise involved with his friend moving a couch, according to Hayden’s office.

Firicano then allegedly threatened to shoot and kill the man before punching him in the face and pushing him down a staircase.

The man broke multiple bones in his legs and had to undergo surgery.

Assistant District Attorney Alexander Jones noted that Firicano “has a history of making threats to people in the building and at a nearby business.” The threats are said to have included blowing up buildings, shooting people and physically assaulting people.

In a statement, Hayden said, “The injuries inflicted by this brutal attack will affect this victim’s life for a long time, and the psychological impacts could last even longer. The fact that the person responsible is a court officer is deeply concerning. The work of any law enforcement officer is to protect people, not endanger them.”

A judge set Firicano’s bail at $1,000 and ordered him to surrender all firearms, stay away from the victim and witnesses and the location of the incident, stay in Massachusetts, and enroll in an anger management course.

Firicano is due back in court on Oct. 7.

