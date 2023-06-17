Boston detectives seek public’s help in finding 20-year-old man wanted for murder of Sharon woman

Boston detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old South Boston man who is wanted in connection with the murder of a Sharon woman in Dorchester in February, police said Saturday afternoon.

Stepheon Wells is wanted on a warrant for murder and gun charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Diva Ayuso, 32, of Sharon, who was found fatally shot in the area of 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester on Feb. 18, police said.

Wells was last seen in the area of South Boston, and he may have a firearm, police said.

Police described him as a Black male, standing approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds.

At about 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, Boston officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester.

When officers arrived, they found Ayuso suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is strongly urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

