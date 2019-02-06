Boston Dynamics, Maker of Scary Fast Robots, Raises $37 Million from Uber’s Biggest Shareholder; Sales to Begin in 2019

The next 12 months might be the period when the dreaded “robot apocalypse” swings into effect, as Japanese-based SoftBank, has reportedly invested an additional $37 million into next-generation robotics company Boston Dynamics.

Boston, which was founded in 1992 out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was acquired by SoftBank in July 2017 from Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in a $100 million transaction.

SoftBank’s Acquisition

The acquisition was majorly seen as a play by SoftBank’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to capitalize on what he saw as a prospective surge in demand for advancement in robotics. According to Son, an increase in the percentage of the ageing population will lead to robots taking up leading and central roles in the lives of people, paving their way into the global workforce.

Details of the latest investment into Boston were shown by accounts filed by Companies House which show that SoftBank Group Capital, the overseas investment vehicle of SoftBank Global, processed two loans to Boston in June and September 2018 respectively, totalling $37 million. The accounts further showed that the loans, which were at a 2.4 percent interest rate, were converted into Boston Dynamics common shares on January 7.

