Boston Dynamics unveils Stretch, a warehouse robot

Boston Dynamics, a Massachusetts company known for its experimental humanoid robots and agile, dog-like androids, is preparing to muscle its way into the warehouse automation industry with its latest creation called Stretch (March 29)

Video Transcript

MICHAEL PERRY: Traditional automation in a warehouse is fixed to the ground and often can't handle a variety of tasks. Stretch is designed to go into some of the most difficult environments in a warehouse and handle dull, dirty, dangerous physical work. In the US alone, there's over 150,000 warehouses. And only about 20% of those have sophisticated warehouse automation tools installed within them.

The thing that makes Stretch so unique is that it's able to move around the warehouse and handle a variety of tasks without having to stand up a lot of fixed automation and fixed infrastructure to support it. That means that a warehouse doesn't have to shut down for several weeks in order to get Stretch up and running in their operations.

This is enabled by the computer vision system that is installed in the robot. So the robot is able to look at a mess of boxes and be able to figure out, hey, that's a box. I can figure out how to grab it. And I can figure out how to move it to a conveyor belt. And that is a lot of intelligence that's coordinating this entire robotic system.

We designed a custom gripper to handle the variety of goods inside a warehouse. So what you'll see is Stretch grabbing cardboard boxes. But more often than not, sometimes these cardboard boxes have a loose top where they're covered in tape. Or sometimes they're shrink wrapped. And all of these different manipulation challenges.

The robot includes a number of sensors that are installed in the base of the robot that's looking around at the environment around the robot and trying to figure out how we it avoid obstacles or collisions with objects that are in the middle of its path.