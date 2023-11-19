New Boston fire ruled as arson

Nov. 19—Investigators seeking information, $5,000 reward offered

NEW BOSTON — The state fire marshal is seeking the public's help in finding out who is responsible for setting an arson fire in New Boston earlier this month.

On Nov. 2, at 11:29 p.m., the New Boston and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to a vacant house fire at 3734 Rhodes Avenue in New Boston.

After an investigation by the Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, it was determined the fire originated in the basement of the house and ruled the fire's cause as arson.

The investigators are looking for any information to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728.