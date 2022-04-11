Boston GLASS project's 'Vogue Hour' provides a safe haven for LGTBQ+ youth

BOSTON — A pulsing beat poured through the walls of the small room in Jamaica Plain as the combat began. Folks of varying ages, styles and personalities started to shed their outer layers, preparing to drop sweat long before their will. A brave few took their battle stances, circled around one another, and then the show started.

It looked like part fashion runway struts and another part fluid, yet sharp, dance battle. For all the unchoreographed movements, the improvised scene looked like it had been rehearsed again and again — a seemingly unharmonious combination of ballet and hip-hop made a perfect match.

In fact, the dancers were taking part in a historical underground art form pioneered by queer Black and Latino youth in 1980s New York City known as "voguing." Every Monday and Tuesday, Boston GLASS, a project of the Justice Resource Institute, hosts a Vogue Hour.

Boston GLASS, which started in 1995, serves LGBTQ+ youth of color and their allies in Greater Boston. It provides a continuum of services, including HIV and STI drop-in testing, counseling, social activities and more. It predominately serves Black and Latino queer youth.

While Boston GLASS is a free and inclusive program, queer youth in Massachusetts are in danger.

Threats to safety, well-being

A 2021 report by the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth details pervasive threats to safety, well-being and permanency faced by LGBTQ youth, and provides critical recommendations for the Department of Children and Families. The commission has declared a state of emergency facing LGBTQ youth in the state’s child welfare system.

“Right now, so many of our young people need us. And they feel invisible, they feel silenced, they feel marginalized,” said Craig Martin, one of the commission's co-chairs.

An independent state agency founded in 1992, the commission works with agencies throughout the commonwealth to recommend ways Massachusetts can promote inclusion and provide protections to LGBTQ+ youth. It also works with school leaders to provide resources to school communities.

“The commission is designed to be an incredible thought partner, provide technical assistance and training advisory to anyone in the commonwealth who is looking to advance positive efforts for lesbian, bisexual, gay, trans, intersex and asexual youth across the commonwealth,” Martin said, adding it is the only state entity of its kind in the nation centered on LGBTQ+ youth.

The 2021 report highlights structural failures for LGBTQ youth, including the failure to keep foster youth safe from violence and abuse, the failure to place transgender youth according to their gender identity, barriers to education, and many more.

Martin noted that a large issue targeting LGBTQ+ youth is one that has been around for a long time — bullying.

“According to our report, we had about 30% of LGBTQ+ students who indicated that they were bullied in the past school year,” Martin said, adding that these instances of bullying can lead to more serious issues, including suicide and substance abuse.

LGBTQ+ youth of color are at an even higher rate of danger, he said, explaining they are “twice as likely to enter the juvenile system as their non-LGBTQ peers, and the numbers for trans youth of color are even higher.”

Sex work has also risen as a prominent issue for LGBTQ+ youth in Massachusetts.

“Many of our youth have found themselves confronted and conflicted with whether they need to enter into sex work, because they've been rejected by their families. They're homeless and must use their bodies to survive on the streets,” Martin said, adding the Legislature has not advanced H.1867, which works to promote sex work decriminalization.

Making progress

Martin is hopeful that Massachusetts is moving in the right direction in providing protections for LGBTQ+ youth.

“The Healthy Youth Act will provide PrEP access. It also has programming for HIV prevention,” Martin said, pointing to a legislative agenda that includes a bill empowering Massachusetts students to end sexual violence and a bill establishing gender neutral bathrooms. The Healthy Youth Act passed the Senate last year and is currently in the House Ways and Means Committee.

House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, spoke out on Twitter recently to object to actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate instances of gender-affirming care for youths.

"The attack on trans rights in Texas is wrong and dangerous," Mariano tweeted. "I know the House remains committed to protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ kids and their families across the commonwealth."

Mariano was the Majority leader in 2016 when the House passed the transgender anti-discrimination bill. More recently, another bill would allow for a gender-neutral designation on state documents and identifications. That one passed the Senate last fall, but It is unclear when the House will vote on it.

“There's still a lot of work to do and a lot of the work has to do with resources,” said Grace Moreno, executive director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Moreno added that educational programs and school systems need adequate resources to best support LGBTQ+ youth, especially youth who came out during the pandemic.

“I worry a lot about kids who have come into their own in the last few years without a community," Moreno said. "The 13- to 15-year-olds who are coming out, who haven't had a community to be around. How are we going to be prepared to serve them in a way that helps them catch up?”

There are several organizations dedicated to supporting and protecting LGBTQ+ youth, including the Boston Alliance of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Youth, a youth-led, adult-supported social support organization that has provided programs and protections since 1980.

Another such program is the Vogue Hour at JRI’s Boston GLASS.

“Ballroom culture and scene has been traditionally a safe haven for young queer people of color to basically just exist in peace,” said Julian Nilsson, prevention network coordinator at Boston GLASS. “They are able to come together and feel like the space around them is meant for them and they can feel like they're being seen, they can feel like they're safe, they can network and support each other.”

Massachusetts has made leaps in protecting its LGBTQ+ youth, but there is always more that can be done, according to Moreno.

“I think there's never enough done — there's always going to be more resources that can be put towards our LGBTQ+ youth,” Moreno said.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Boston GLASS project among safe havens for LGTBQ+ youth