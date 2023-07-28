Boston Heights police chief arrested in Key West on battery charge

Chad McArdle

Boston Heights Police Chief Chad McArdle has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery after being accused of attacking a homeless man outside a bar in Key West, Florida.

According to Munroe County Jail records, the 40-year-old law enforcement officer was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Friday. He is scheduled for an arraignment Aug. 17.

According to a report obtained by Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland, Key West police responded to the area of Southard and Duval streets and met McArdle, who said he had been attacked, pushed and dragged into a vehicle by two men outside a bar on Duval Street.

Florida news outlet Local10.com reported the 911 call came in just after 1 a.m. from a taxi driver who said McArdle was banging on his door and telling him that he had been attacked.

McArdle reportedly told police one of the assailants stabbed him in the face and chest with a stick. He said he grabbed the stick and stabbed the attacker in the throat, possibly killing him. The two men then dragged him to a nearby alley, McArdle told police.

Police said McArdle was unable to describe what happened next, gave conflicting descriptions of the attackers and changed his story several times. Police said a security camera from the bar showed no evidence of the events McArdle described.

However, police said they found a homeless man in a nearby alley who said McArdle had kicked him in the back and kicked him again several times after he fell onto the ground. Paramedics treated the man at the scene.

Boston Heights police said they have no comment on the chief’s arrest.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Boston Heights Police Chief Chad McArdle charged with battery in Key West