Boston Heights police chief has court date set in battery charge

An Oct. 30 trial date has been set for Boston Heights Police Chief Chad McArdle in the Key West Courthouse.

McArdle was arrested July 28 and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery after police accused him of attacking a homeless man outside a Key West bar.

Alan Fowler, who is listed as McArdle's attorney, could not be reached for comment.

Boston Heights Mayor Bill Goncy confirmed McArdle remains on paid administrative leave.

Background: Florida hearing moved to Sept. 7 for Boston Heights police chief charged with battery

