Boston hospital employee charged after allegedly bringing rifle to hospital

A Massachusetts General Hospital employee was allegedly suffering a mental health emergency when bringing a rifle to work, according to Boston police.

Police got a call Wednesday night regarding a person in distress on the hospital’s campus.

A police report filed after the incident later said a hospital security officer was able to reach out to the suspect, who investigators said had the rifle covered with a shower curtain.

In a statement, the hospital said no patients were affected and the institution “remained open and operating normally.”

“We appreciate the quick actions of all involved including our colleagues and the Boston Police Department,” the hospital said.

The employee, who was not identified, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

